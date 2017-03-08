The Wenatchee World

Redskins GM McClouhan away not at team HQ as free agency opens

Website Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan remained away from the team’s facility as the legal tampering period began Tuesday. The Washington Post first reported his absence.

It’s not a surprising development considering that McCloughan missed the scouting combine, citing family matters, and there have been reports of ongoing tension in the organization. But, as with the combine, it’s highly unusual for a general manager not to be involved in a process that could result in acquiring talent, raising…

