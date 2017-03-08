Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Business bullied

As a retail store owner twice over, I would like to express my outrage at the Trump administration’s attacks and threats against Nordstrom. The thought that any politician, regardless of party, would dictate to me, either directly or through veiled threats, what product lines I can or cannot carry in my shop, with no regard to the underlying business fundamentals or performance of the line, is absolutely abhorrent.

Whatever Nordstom’s reason to drop the line is irrelevant. This…