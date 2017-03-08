The Wenatchee World

Related content

Tonasket coach charged in confrontation

by K.C. Mehaffey
Education, Public Safety
OKANOGAN — A Tonasket High School basketball coach who confronted a teacher in class in front of students has been charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.

Boys’ coach Kevin A. Landdeck, 50, was captured on video in the middle school classroom, where he told the teacher he would get "beat down" if the teacher tried to treat him like a student. After asking Landdeck to leave several times, the teacher appeared to be trying to lead him toward the door…

