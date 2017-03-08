Cal FitzSimmons | Tracy Warner soon to retire

Last week, a letter to The Safety Valve suggested that conservatives in the area could perhaps convince columnist Tracy Warner to see the wisdom of their ways if they wrote many letters voicing their right-leaning thoughts.

Well, I would suggest they better get busy because their opportunity to change his thinking is running short.

At the end of this month, Tracy will retire after 40 years at The Wenatchee World.

During those four decades he was a top-notch reporter who…