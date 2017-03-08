Trump team pledges ‘great strictness’ on Iran nuclear deal

VIENNA — President Donald Trump’s administration pledged on Tuesday to show “great strictness” over restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities imposed by a deal with major powers, but gave little indication of what that might mean for the agreement.

The 2015 deal between Iran and six major powers restricts Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of international economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Trump has called the agreement “the worst deal ever negotiated.” His administration is now carrying out…