Wild fall 7-4 to Spruce Kings in potential series clincher

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild will have to wait before officially clinching their spot in the British Columbia Hockey League’s Mainland Division finals. After opening up a 3-0 series lead over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Tuesday, the Wild never got going Wednesday, falling behind 3-0 early en route to a 7-4 loss at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

With their backs up against the wall, the Spruce Kings started Wednesday’s contest on fire. Less than six…