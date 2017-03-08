Wild squeak by Spruce Kings to take 3-0 series lead in BCHL Mainland Division semifinals

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild took a 3-0 series lead over the Prince George Spruce Kings in the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division semifinals on Tuesday night at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena, although Game 3 wasn’t as dominant a performance as Games 1 and 2 in Wenatchee.

All was quiet in the first period, and the first goal came in the second after Wild player Jasper Weatherby tried one of his patented wrap-around goals. He was…