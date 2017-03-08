The Wenatchee World

Weather:

25°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi41° Areas Fog then Chance Rain

Tonight

Lo28° Chance Rain/Snow and Patchy Fog

Thursday

Hi40° Rain and Patchy Fog

Thursday Night

Lo34° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers then Sunny

Friday Night

Lo31° Partly Cloudy

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo33° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi50° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Wild squeak by Spruce Kings to take 3-0 series lead in BCHL Mainland Division semifinals

by By World sports staff
College Sports
Send to Kindle
Print This

PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia — The Wenatchee Wild took a 3-0 series lead over the Prince George Spruce Kings in the British Columbia Hockey League Mainland Division semifinals on Tuesday night at Rolling Mix Concrete Arena, although Game 3 wasn’t as dominant a performance as Games 1 and 2 in Wenatchee.

All was quiet in the first period, and the first goal came in the second after Wild player Jasper Weatherby tried one of his patented wrap-around goals. He was…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 