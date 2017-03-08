Wine of the Week | Plain Cellars 2013 Cabernet Franc & Ginkgo Forest Winery 2013 Cabernet Franc

Judges awarded these wines a Gold Medal in the 2016 Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival competition.

Plain Cellars 2013 Cabernet Franc, $28

Review: Winemaker Garrett Grubbs has been instrumental in putting this Plain winery on the map, thanks to his deft touch with seemingly every red variety. This elegant and classic Cabernet Franc is loaded with aromas and flavors, starting with notes of toast, mocha, Wheat Chex and cherry. On the palate, flavors of pomegranate, cranberry and cherry cola meld…