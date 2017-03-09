The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi39° Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi50° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Avalanche danger likely to close Stevens Pass this evening

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

LEAVENWORTH — Due to increasing avalanche danger today there is a high potential that Stevens Pass will close in both directions in the late afternoon or evening, the state Departmetn of Transportation reports.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64, the summit of Stevens Pass.

When this closure occurs, it will stay in effect overnight and will be reassessed tomorrow. Drivers are advised to delay travel plans or consider alternate routes. Updates will be provided when new information becomes available.

Reach Christine Pratt at 509-665-1173 or . Follow her on Twitter at @CPrattWW.

Advertisements

 