Avalanche danger likely to close Stevens Pass this evening

LEAVENWORTH — Due to increasing avalanche danger today there is a high potential that Stevens Pass will close in both directions in the late afternoon or evening, the state Departmetn of Transportation reports.

Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64, the summit of Stevens Pass.

When this closure occurs, it will stay in effect overnight and will be reassessed tomorrow. Drivers are advised to delay travel plans or consider alternate routes. Updates will be provided when new information becomes available.