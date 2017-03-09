Check it out: Our arts and entertainment picks for the week

Wenatchee

“Ethics in Focus: Capital Punishment” with Dr. Matthew Altman: 5:30 p.m. tonight, Wenatchee Valley College, Grove Recital Hall, free, wvc.edu.

Put current events in focus with a free presentation at Wenatchee Valley College. The philosophy department sponsors Dr. Matthew Altman’s presentation of “Ethics in Focus: Capital Punishment” tonight. Altman is chair and associate professor in the Central Washington University Philosophy and Religious Studies Department. From the venue: “Recently, a number of state officials have said that they…