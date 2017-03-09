The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Rain Likely then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi50° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Check it out: Our arts and entertainment picks for the week

by Jessica Trondsen
Send to Kindle
Print This

Wenatchee

“Ethics in Focus: Capital Punishment” with Dr. Matthew Altman: 5:30 p.m. tonight, Wenatchee Valley College, Grove Recital Hall, free, wvc.edu.

Put current events in focus with a free presentation at Wenatchee Valley College. The philosophy department sponsors Dr. Matthew Altman’s presentation of “Ethics in Focus: Capital Punishment” tonight. Altman is chair and associate professor in the Central Washington University Philosophy and Religious Studies Department. From the venue: “Recently, a number of state officials have said that they…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 