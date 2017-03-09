Chelan resident killed in head-on collision

CHELAN — A Chelan man was killed and a Manson man hospitalized Thursday morning in a collision about three miles north of Chelan.
The Chelan resident was driving a Subaru northbound on Highway 97 about 5:30 a.m. near milepost 241 when a deer ran into the road.
The driver swerved left in an attempt to avoid the deer, hit the deer, crossed the centerline and then struck a southbound blue Dodge Neon, said Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for Washington State…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.