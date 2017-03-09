Chelan resident killed in head-on collision

CHELAN — A Chelan man was killed and a Manson man hospitalized Thursday morning in a collision about three miles north of Chelan.

The Chelan resident was driving a Subaru northbound on Highway 97 about 5:30 a.m. near milepost 241 when a deer ran into the road.

The driver swerved left in an attempt to avoid the deer, hit the deer, crossed the centerline and then struck a southbound blue Dodge Neon, said Trooper Brian Moore, spokesman for Washington State…