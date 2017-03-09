The Wenatchee World

Wenatchee playwright Clare Barron wins national award

by Holly Thorpe
Small towns can be home to big talent. Wenatchee’s own Clare Barron, a 31-year-old playwright, received a national award for her work Monday night.

Barron was presented with the 2017 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for her play “Dance Nation” at a ceremony in New York. The prize includes $25,000 and a signed print by Willem de Kooning.

The Blackburn Prize is awarded to a woman annually for her work in English-speaking theater. Winners and finalists are selected from…

