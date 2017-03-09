The Wenatchee World

Weather:

35°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Tonight

Lo34° Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi53° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo30° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers then Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Partly Sunny

Sunday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Counties under flood watch through Friday

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Rain and warming weather pushed by wind have put Chelan and Douglas counties on flood watch through Friday night.

Moderate to heavy rain was forecast in parts of Central and Eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle through Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Spokane announced Thursday.

Streams and rivers are expected to rise, creating the potential for flooding.

Friday’s high temperatures are forecast in the high 40s to low 50s, accompanied by strong winds that should contribute…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 