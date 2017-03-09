Counties under flood watch through Friday

WENATCHEE — Rain and warming weather pushed by wind have put Chelan and Douglas counties on flood watch through Friday night.

Moderate to heavy rain was forecast in parts of Central and Eastern Washington and the Idaho panhandle through Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Spokane announced Thursday.

Streams and rivers are expected to rise, creating the potential for flooding.

Friday’s high temperatures are forecast in the high 40s to low 50s, accompanied by strong winds that should contribute…