Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

NCW — Spring ahead, lose some zzzz’s.
Daylight Saving Time kicks-in at 2 a.m. Sunday. So remember to move your clocks forward — thus less sleep — before you hit the sack Saturday night or risk being an hour late for church, brunch or the early showing of giant-monkey movie “Kong: Skull Island.”
Local fire departments and the American Red Cross also say the twice-annual time change is a good reminder to change batteries and test home smoke alarms.
