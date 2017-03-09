Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

NCW — Spring ahead, lose some zzzz’s.

Daylight Saving Time kicks-in at 2 a.m. Sunday. So remember to move your clocks forward — thus less sleep — before you hit the sack Saturday night or risk being an hour late for church, brunch or the early showing of giant-monkey movie “Kong: Skull Island.”

Local fire departments and the American Red Cross also say the twice-annual time change is a good reminder to change batteries and test home smoke alarms.

As always, the…