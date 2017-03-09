Does keeping state income tax-free help attract top athletes?

OLYMPIA — An effort to change the state constitution to make it harder to impose an income tax failed Tuesday when opponents pointed out it’s already very difficult and the Legislature isn’t likely to try.

Senate Republicans proposed a constitutional amendment that would prohibit an individual state income tax because voters have repeatedly turned down such a tax.

“This sends a clear message to voters we have heard what they said,” Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said.

Democrats argued a new…