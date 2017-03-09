The Wenatchee World





Film, panel discussion explore family life in digital age

by Nevonne McDaniels
WENATCHEE — The issues of raising children in a world where social media, video games and Internet addiction have become part of family life is the topic of a film and panel discussion set for 6:30 p.m. March 23 at the Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Washington Elementary PTSA is hosting a screening of “Screenagers,” a documentary that looks at family life in today’s digital world. Following the film is a panel discussion with local professionals as…

