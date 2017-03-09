Funeral Service Directory

The Wenatchee World

Thursday, March 9

Buddy L. “Bud” Jackson, 85, of East Wenatchee: 3 p.m. celebration of life at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, with Pastor Bob Lenderman officiating. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Friday, March 10

DeWayne Lann, 73, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. graveside inurnment with military honors. A commemoration service will follow at noon at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 11

Kenneth B. Vandegraft, 50, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. memorial service at Cascade Mountain Bible Church, Leavenworth, with Pastor Todd James officiating. Private family interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Joy Irene Smith, 87, of Cashmere: 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee. A luncheon will follow.

Donald L. Kelly, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. funeral service at First United Methodist Church in Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Beverly Jean (Hansen) Bryan, 79, of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. service at Jones & Jones-Betts Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee. Viewing will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Fellowship will follow at Columbia Heights, 1550 Cherry St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Duane Charles Brunner, 83, of Cashmere: 10 a.m. memorial service at Cashmere High School. A reception will follow. A Rosary and Mass for family and close friends will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Church, Cashmere. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Leona Rayfield, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. funeral service at Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday at Ward’s Funeral Chapel. Private family burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel, Leavenworth.

Norma Lurene Phillips, 84, of Enumclaw and formerly of Wenatchee: 2 p.m. funeral service at Wenatchee First Assembly of God, 1520 McKittrick St., Wenatchee, with Pastor Jerry Beebe officiating. A private burial will be held at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Arrangements by Telford’s Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 25

Joyce Baskin, 84, of Wenatchee: 2 to 4 p.m. celebration of life at the Wenatchee Valley Senior Center. Light refreshments will be served.

