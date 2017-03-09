The Wenatchee World

Group launches campaign to oppose Chelan hospital bond

by K.C. Mehaffey
CHELAN — The last two times that Lake Chelan Community Hospital officials tried to get voter-approved funding for a new hospital, opponents worked largely behind the scenes to try to convince voters it wasn't a good idea.

This time, they're going public with their concerns.

A group of more than two dozen residents and business owners who oppose the proposed new $44.5 million hospital met Wednesday, and invited proponents and media to the beginning of their meeting at Campbell's Resort.

