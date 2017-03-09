Harriet Tubman gets a new home along the Underground Railroad

If Harriet Tubman were to magically reappear in Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, she might think she had time-traveled back to her childhood. The area’s grassy marshes, sparkling rivers and fl at farmland look much as they did when she lived there in the early 1800s.

She knew these fields and waterways well, both as a child born into slavery as Araminta “Minty” Ross and as a woman who married and changed her name to Harriet Tubman. She escaped…