High-tech parking patrol hits the streets

WENATCHEE — If Imperial stormtroopers issued parking tickets, they’d do so from something similar to Wenatchee Police Department’s new toy.

The city recently purchased a white Nissan Juke and then equipped it with two lasers, four digital cameras, a joystick to control the cameras, precision GPS, computer and printer.

The Juke replaces the city’s three-wheeled 2005 GO-4, which had reached the point where it was no longer financially sound to maintain, according to the department.

Total cost of the Juke…