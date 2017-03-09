Hospital proponents respond to concerns

CHELAN — Guy Evans, a Chelan real estate agent who supports building a new $44.5 hospital, said he's hopeful voters will have a full picture of the proposal, and understand what he sees as some of the flaws in issues raised by opponents.

Lake Chelan Community Hospital is asking voters to approve a $20 million bond on April 25. The rest of the funds would come from a $22.5 million loan to the hospital, and a $2 million donation from…