The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi50° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Jacobs named to health board

by K.C. Mehaffey
Send to Kindle
Print This

LEAVENWORTH — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Steve Jacobs, of Leavenworth, to the state Health Care Facilities Authority.

Jacobs was appointed in February to a four-year term to end in 2021.

The board authorizes the sale of tax-exempt revenue bonds and loans to nonprofit healthcare facilities. It computes things like average useful life, debt capacity analysis, rating analysis and financing process timeline projections.

The board includes only one member from the public who has interest or expertise in health care…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 