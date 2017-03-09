Jacobs named to health board

LEAVENWORTH — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Steve Jacobs, of Leavenworth, to the state Health Care Facilities Authority.

Jacobs was appointed in February to a four-year term to end in 2021.

The board authorizes the sale of tax-exempt revenue bonds and loans to nonprofit healthcare facilities. It computes things like average useful life, debt capacity analysis, rating analysis and financing process timeline projections.

The board includes only one member from the public who has interest or expertise in health care…