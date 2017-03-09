Kuntz lends name to oppose private air-traffic control

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is one of 115 mayors cities around the country to sign a letter to Congress that opposes a proposal to privatize the county’s air-traffic control system.

The Alliance for Aviation Across America, a lobby group, announced the letter by news release Tuesday.

The Alliance says the effort to privatize U.S. air-traffic control is being pushed by big, commercial airlines and would put the current, government-run system “under the purview of a private board of…