The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi35° Rain

Tonight

Lo34° Rain then Slight Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi53° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo30° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers then Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Kuntz lends name to oppose private air-traffic control

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz is one of 115 mayors cities around the country to sign a letter to Congress that opposes a proposal to privatize the county’s air-traffic control system.

The Alliance for Aviation Across America, a lobby group, announced the letter by news release Tuesday.

The Alliance says the effort to privatize U.S. air-traffic control is being pushed by big, commercial airlines and would put the current, government-run system “under the purview of a private board of…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 