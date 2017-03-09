Marines arrive in Syria to support fight for Raqqa

Marines from an amphibious task force have left their ships in the Middle East and deployed to Syria, establishing an outpost from which they can fire artillery guns in support of the fight to take back the city of Raqqa from the Islamic State, defense officials said.

The deployment marks another escalation in the U.S. war in Syria, and puts conventional U.S. troops in the battle there. Several hundred Special Operations troops have advised local forces there for months, but…