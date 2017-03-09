Methow Headwaters Act reintroduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray reintroduced the Methow Headwaters protection Act of 2017 on Wednesday, an effort to protect some 340,000 acres from large-scale mining.

The senators introduced the same legislation last year, which was heard in the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, but did not make it to a full Senate hearing.

The bill is in response to local efforts to prevent Blue River Rsources Ltd., a Canadian company, from exploring or…