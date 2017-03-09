Phillip R. Wood

Coquille, OR

Phillip “Phil” Ray Wood was born August 4, 1949, in Chelan, WA, to Henry and

Evelyn Wood. He grew up in the Chelan and the Wenatchee area and was a

graduate of both Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College.

Phil is survived by three daughters: Terri Wood, Catherine (Sean) Riley, and

Courtney (Tyler) Savage; eight grandchildren, and ten siblings. He was

preceded in death by both parents; and one younger brother.

In lieu of a funeral, his family will be laying him to rest in Stehekin, WA, a

place close to Phil’s heart, where he hoped to return.