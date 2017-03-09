RepWatch | The green, green grass of home

Condotta’s cannabusiness: If it looks like 12th District State Rep. Cary Condotta has a lot of pot-related legislation on the Capitol floor this session, he does — but it’s a matter of procedure, not predilection.

Condotta is ranking minority member of the House Commerce and Gaming Committee, which reviews and revises legislation on matters including gambling, liquor and cannabis law. In that ranking position, Condotta and Chairman David Sawyer countersign each bill coming through. Generally, Condotta says, about an equal number of bills relating to liquor and cannabis come through the committee, but for some reason eight marijuana bills have surfaced since January. Due to the committee structure, all have advanced with Condotta’s name attached.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Washington with the passage of Initiative 502 in 2012. Since then, state agencies and legislators have built and tinkered with the framework of the regulations, from pot farms to sales over the counter. “We’re trying to make this thing work better at all times, because it’s brand new,” Condotta said Wednesday. “It’s something nobody has done.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has a history of campaigning against marijuana legalization and in favor of strict drug penalties. With his confirmation, states like Washington where cannabis is legal have received “mixed signals” from the federal government, Condotta says.

“Frankly, the assurances we’re getting from them are far different from what you’re seeing on the air or in the press,” he says. “We’re getting pretty much assured by the feds that they’re not going to go after the states where recreational or medical (cannabis) is legal. Their primary target is the black market.”

Hear ye: NCW’s 12th District state reps host a town hall at 4 p.m. Friday to give reports and take questions on Washington’s education funding system. State Sen. Brad Hawkins and Rep. Mike Steele plan to be on hand, and Condotta promises an office staffer if he can’t attend in person. The meeting, organized by members of the Wenatchee Education Association, takes place at the Wenatchee High School new commons, 1101 Millerdale Ave.

Condotta and Steele plan to host a separate “telephone town hall” Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m., asking constituents to call in with their questions and concerns at (509) 404-3050. Press the star key (*) on your telephone keypad to ask a question, or just listen in. Can’t call in at that time? Have questions you’d like to ask beforehand? Call Steele at his Olympia office, (360) 786-7832, or Condotta at (360) 786-7954.

Reichert’s all-nighter: U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, R-8th, was up late Wednesday AND early Thursday as the House Ways and Means Committee released its markup of the American Health Care Act — designed to replace the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. The Auburn congressman voted with his Republican colleagues, 23-16, to pass the complex and controversial “repeal and replace” measure to the House Budget Committee. The committee process went on for a grueling 16 hours, ending at 4:30 a.m. Ways and Means now must publish a plain-language report on its markup of the legislation.

On the Senate side, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell partnered last month with Seattle Rep. Pramila Jayapal on the Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act, an amendment to federal drug safety laws to allow importation from other markets. That bill now sits in the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, awaiting a hearing.