Road work to begin at Grand Coulee Dam

GRAND COULEE — Work will begin this month and go through late May to improve roads and parking areas throughout facilities maintained by Grand Coulee Dam.

The public will experience delays of about 10 minutes while work is happening, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced in a news release Thursday.

Areas to be repaired are Highway 155, Marina Way, the Washington Wildlife Access Road (Washington Flats Road), the Boat Launch Access Road at Elmer City, Seaton’s Grove Boat Launch and the…