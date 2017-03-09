Robotics teams compete in state tournament Saturday

ELLENSBURG — More than 100 robotics teams from elementary, middle and high schools will compete in the 2017 Washington State VEX Robotics Tournament Saturday at Central Washington University.

CWU GEAR UP will be represented by seven high school teams and 11 middle school teams from schools in Tonasket, Quincy and Wenatchee. Brewster Elementary School is sending three teams.

The teams are competing for a chance to attend the VEX Worlds competition in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.

Opening ceremonies are at…