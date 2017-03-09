Rock slide closes Lake Chelan’s south shore route

CHELAN — A large rock slide reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday has closed Highway 971 from mileposts 9 to 11, about five miles west of Chelan on the lake’s south shore.

State Department of Transportation crews Thursday morning were assessing the hillside and debris field. They’ve yet to estimate a reopening time.

