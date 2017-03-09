Rock slide closes Lake Chelan’s south shore route

CHELAN — A large rock slide reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday has closed Highway 971 from mileposts 9 to 11, about five miles west of Chelan on the lake’s south shore.
State Department of Transportation crews Thursday morning were assessing the hillside and debris field. They’ve yet to estimate a reopening time.
Christine Pratt: 665-173
pratt@wenatcheeworld.com
…
Stay with the story. Get full access to The Wenatchee World online for just pennies a day!
- For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.
- Read on any device, whether smartphone, tablet or computer.
- Your online access is free with any print subscription. Or, subscribe online only by the month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber but haven't yet activated your online account, click here to complete the activation process.