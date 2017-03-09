The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi50° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Rock slide closes Lake Chelan’s south shore route

by Christine Pratt
Send to Kindle
Print This

CHELAN — A large rock slide reported around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday has closed Highway 971 from mileposts 9 to 11, about five miles west of Chelan on the lake’s south shore.

State Department of Transportation crews Thursday morning were assessing the hillside and debris field. They’ve yet to estimate a reopening time.

 

Christine Pratt: 665-173

pratt@wenatcheeworld.com

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 