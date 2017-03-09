The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Rain Likely then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi50° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Website Staff
Commentary
Send to Kindle
Print This

Keep an open mind

I am writing this in response to a recent letter from Aris Frederick, published on March 3, urging The Wenatchee World to support conservative opinion more often, especially in reference to dropping Eugene Robinson. I think it is essential that we observe other people’s viewpoints and try to look beyond our own opinions. That’s what makes our country great! It makes us a stronger society if we look beyond our own way of thinking and contemplate…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 