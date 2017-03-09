Safety Valve: Letters from readers

Keep an open mind
I am writing this in response to a recent letter from Aris Frederick, published on March 3, urging The Wenatchee World to support conservative opinion more often, especially in reference to dropping Eugene Robinson. I think it is essential that we observe other people’s viewpoints and try to look beyond our own opinions. That’s what makes our country great! It makes us a stronger society if we look beyond our own way of thinking and contemplate…
