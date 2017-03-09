Teacher hunt starts early

WENATCHEE — The “early bird gets the worm” approach to recruiting new teachers in the midst of a statewide teacher shortage is in full swing at Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts.

The hunt is already underway, months earlier than it would have been just a few years ago.

“We started posting jobs the second week of February,” said Lisa Turner, Wenatchee School District’s executive director of human resources. “We used to go in April, but we wanted to be first…