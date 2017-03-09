Vox Docs Festival brings popular documentaries and special guests to Leavenworth

Come for the films, stay for the conversation and the company.

At least that’s the hope for the Vox Docs Film Festival this weekend, said organizer Rick Wray. Vox Docs, now in its sixth year, is one of a few festivals celebrating the burgeoning art form of independent film.

Wray said the biggest draw to this festival is to talk about these films with the people in them, the people who make them, and, of course, the people sitting next…