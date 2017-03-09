Tracy Warner | We have letters, thanks to Trump

Something is happening here. I suspect I know the cause but whatever it may be, the trend is strong and unmistakable. I think it is very good.

We have letters to the editor, or as we say in these parts, letters to The Safety Valve, which our letters column has been titled since the 1930s. We have letters to The Safety Valve in abundance. We have stack upon digital stack, more letters than we have space to print. We have…