The Wenatchee World

Weather:

33°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi39° Rain Likely then Rain/Snow

Tonight

Lo33° Rain then Chance Rain

Friday

Hi50° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo31° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo34° Slight Chance Rain then Mostly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Rain

Sunday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Rain

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Rain

William F. ‘Joaquin’ Cleveland

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

William F. “Joaquin” Cleveland, 76, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Arrangements are by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Questions about commenting? See our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy.

Comments Help

A few important points:

  • You must have a Disqus account to comment (your Wenatchee World login and Disqus login are completely separate)
  • You must provide your first and last name
  • Your comment must be civil

For more information see our Disqus commenting FAQ or our full commenting policy

Advertisements

 