The Wenatchee World

Weather:

35°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

This Afternoon

Hi35° Snow

Tonight

Lo34° Rain/Snow then Slight Chance Rain and Patchy Fog

Friday

Hi53° Sunny and Breezy

Friday Night

Lo30° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi43° Chance Showers

Saturday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers then Partly Cloudy

Sunday

Hi49° Mostly Cloudy

Sunday Night

Lo36° Slight Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Mostly Cloudy

Monday Night

Lo38° Chance Showers

Winter 2017 collegians: How they fared

by By World sports staff
Send to Kindle
Print This

Compiled are the statistics for players who attended high school in North Central Washington and who have advanced to the collegiate ranks in a winter sport (girls basketball, boys basketball, swimming, or wrestling) as of March 8, 2017. If you know of a local athlete that is participating in a winter sport at a four-year university or junior college that is not listed below, email his/her information to sports@wenatcheeworld.com.

Tyrus Kemp, Central Michigan wrestling (Ephrata): Kemp compiled an 18-13 overall…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 