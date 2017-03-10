Annual kids expo features live entertainment, activities

WENATCHEE — NCW Kid Connect will hold its fifth annual Get Connected! expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 18 at Wenatchee High School.

Activities include stage shows, crafts, a photo booth, inflatables, face painting, games and giveaways. Entertainment includes L-Bow the Clown and Elephant & Piggie.

Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for children. Kids under 2 get in free. Children will receive a free book.

For more information, visit facebook.com/ncwkidconnect.