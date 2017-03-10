The Wenatchee World

Art of Community | Community Foundation drives a culture of philanthropy here

by By Rufus WoodsPublisher
One of the most important community-building assets in our region is the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, which supports nonprofits and encourages philanthropy. 

The foundation provides opportunities for families to make charitable gifts, supports nonprofits throughout the region and is working to build a culture of philanthropy that will make it possible for our region to solve our own challenges rather than wait for outside help.

Beth Stipe, the executive director who took the reigns when Ray Taylor retired…

