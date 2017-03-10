The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Overnight

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain and Areas Fog

Friday

Hi51° Gradual Clearing

Friday Night

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Book club to meet March 16

by Lindsay Francis
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — The First United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Beige House on the church campus, 941 Washington St.

February’s selection is “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. Copies are available at the Wenatchee Public Library. March’s selection will be “Miller’s Valley” by Anna Quindien.

For more information, contact Sue Neff at csneff3@msn.com.

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 