Book club to meet March 16

WENATCHEE — The First United Methodist Church Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Beige House on the church campus, 941 Washington St.

February’s selection is “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. Copies are available at the Wenatchee Public Library. March’s selection will be “Miller’s Valley” by Anna Quindien.

For more information, contact Sue Neff at csneff3@msn.com.