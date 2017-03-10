Chargers sign former Seahawk OL Okung

SAN DIEGO — Offensive tackle Russell Okung signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Okung, who spent last season with the Denver Broncos, does not have an agent. His deal includes $13.25 million guaranteed, and trumps a contract offer from the Minnesota Vikings.

A first-round pick in 2010 with 88 career starts with the Seahawks and Broncos, Okung represents a needed upgrade for the Chargers. The Chargers allowed 36 sacks last season and allowed 3.8 yards per…