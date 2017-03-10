Chelan-Douglas Trends | Total travel and tourism spending and spending per capita

Chelan County offers many tourist attractions — from outdoors activities, to arts, to wineries. Tourism is often an important part of a community's local economy, and since tourism goods and services are, by definition, purchased by people from outside the community, their spending represents new dollars injected into the local economy.

The best measure of the success of the community's efforts to increase general tourism is the total money spent by tourists on hotel/motel stays, restaurants, transportation, retail shopping, tours,…