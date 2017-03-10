The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi51° Sunny

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Class will address soil tests and what they mean

Website Staff
Business
Send to Kindle
Print This

WATERVILLE — Hey, farmers ... need help understanding soil test reports?

The South Douglas Conservation District will host a two-hour class for those who want to learn how to more effectively interpret soil test results. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 24 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall.

Kyle Bair, of Soiltest Farm Consultants, will be the presenter.

Understanding soil reports will allow farmers to know what fertilizer and nutrients are most needed in the…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 