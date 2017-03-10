Class will address soil tests and what they mean

WATERVILLE — Hey, farmers ... need help understanding soil test reports?

The South Douglas Conservation District will host a two-hour class for those who want to learn how to more effectively interpret soil test results. The class will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 24 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall.

Kyle Bair, of Soiltest Farm Consultants, will be the presenter.

Understanding soil reports will allow farmers to know what fertilizer and nutrients are most needed in the…