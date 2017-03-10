The Wenatchee World

Cowboys shopping Romo, no plan to release QB

by World news services
DALLAS — Quarterback Tony Romo is leaving Dallas, but the Cowboys are still attempting to find a trade partner for the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

The Cowboys “will not release” Romo even if a trade cannot be worked out, according to NFL Network.

Romo’s 2017 salary cap number of $24.7 million stands as the highest among any quarterback for next season. A new contract would be part of any trade.

