Dear Abby | Woman’s younger boyfriend hides her from his family

Dear Abby: I’m 51 and my boyfriend is 43. We’ve been dating for eight months, living together for five. We met at work a few months before we started dating. We get along great and never argue, but he won’t let me meet his family.

He has never been married and has no children. He sees his mom and brother sometimes for dinner and such, but because his mom doesn’t have any grandchildren and I can’t give her any, he…