Eagles sign WR Jeffery

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and free agent receiver Alshon Jeffery agreed to a one-year deal, the club announced Thursday.
Jeffery will receive $14 million this coming season, according to the NFL Network. Jeffery became a free agent after the Chicago Bears opted not to use the franchise tag on him for the second straight season.
The 27-year-old Jeffery has seen a dropoff in production over the past two seasons after back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2013 and 2014.
