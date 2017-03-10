Equal pay rights for women expanded by state House

OLYMPIA — Washington employers would have to pay men and women who do similar jobs and have comparable skills the same wages under a bill approved Wednesday by the House.

With many women in the chamber sporting red for International Women’s Day, the House approved changes to the state’s Equal Pay Act that supporters said would fight discrimination on wages for all ages.

“It’s not just about women, it’s about their families,” Rep. Jessyn Farrell, D-Seattle, said.

They rejected suggestions…