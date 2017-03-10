Expo offers resources, information to parents, caregivers of students with disabilities

WENATCHEE — Parents and caregivers of students with disabilities in Chelan and Douglas counties are invited to the Community Resource and Support Expo Wednesday evening at the Wenatchee High School Commons, 1101 Millerdale.

Sam Blazina, Gov. Jay Inslee’s education ombudsman, will be the be keynote speaker.

The group then will move to two breakout sessions. One of those will address guardianship and special needs trusts, with a presentation by. David Kazemba of Overcast Law who will talk about transitional individual…