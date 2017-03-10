The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi51° Sunny

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Expo offers resources, information to parents, caregivers of students with disabilities

by Nevonne McDaniels
Education
Send to Kindle
Print This

WENATCHEE — Parents and caregivers of students with disabilities in Chelan and Douglas counties are invited to the Community Resource and Support Expo Wednesday evening at the Wenatchee High School Commons, 1101 Millerdale. 

Sam Blazina, Gov. Jay Inslee’s education ombudsman, will be the be keynote speaker. 

The group then will move to two breakout sessions. One of those will address guardianship and special needs trusts, with a presentation by. David Kazemba of Overcast Law who will talk about transitional individual…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 