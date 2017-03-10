The Wenatchee World

Weather:

34°

Forecast

Weather

Overnight

Lo32° Slight Chance Rain and Areas Fog

Friday

Hi51° Gradual Clearing

Friday Night

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Frank Cone | Wall of Snow

by Marco MartinezFeatures editor
Frank Cone shot this moody image of the Snow Creek wall during a trip up the Icicle Valley last week. (Frank Cone photo)

