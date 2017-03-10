Funeral Service Directory

Friday, March 10

DeWayne Lann, 73, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. graveside inurnment with military honors. A commemoration service will follow at noon at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 11

Kenneth B. Vandegraft, 50, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. memorial service at Cascade Mountain Bible Church, Leavenworth, with Pastor Todd James officiating. Private family interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel,…