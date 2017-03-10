The Wenatchee World

Weather:

37°

Forecast

Weather

The latest extended forecast from The Weather Channel

Remove this weather forecast

Related content

Webcams »

Today

Hi51° Areas Fog then Sunny

Tonight

Lo32° Increasing Clouds

Saturday

Hi42° Chance Rain

Saturday Night

Lo35° Chance Rain

Sunday

Hi49° Slight Chance Showers

Sunday Night

Lo36° Chance Showers

Monday

Hi51° Chance Rain

Monday Night

Lo38° Showers Likely

Tuesday

Hi54° Slight Chance Showers

Tuesday Night

Lo35° Slight Chance Showers

Funeral Service Directory

Website Staff
Memoriam
Send to Kindle
Print This

Friday, March 10

DeWayne Lann, 73, of East Wenatchee: 11 a.m. graveside inurnment with military honors. A commemoration service will follow at noon at Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard St., Wenatchee. Arrangements by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Saturday, March 11

Kenneth B. Vandegraft, 50, of Leavenworth: 11 a.m. memorial service at Cascade Mountain Bible Church, Leavenworth, with Pastor Todd James officiating. Private family interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Leavenworth. Arrangements by Ward’s Funeral Chapel,…

View my options or Sign in

Advertisements

 