How to cope when children seek a new faith

When Aida Vazin was 15, she decided her mother’s Baha’i faith was not right for her.

She spent time studying Islam, her grandparents’ religion, but ultimately decided organized religion wasn’t for her. When it comes to spirituality and faith, she feels more comfortable with Eastern philosophies on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

What made Vazin’s decision a little smoother for her is that 15-year-olds in the Baha’i faith make the choice to remain or seek another religion — but…